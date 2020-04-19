0xcert (ZXC) Price Hits $0.0009

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. 0xcert has a market cap of $321,484.16 and approximately $46,267.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. In the last week, 0xcert has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00053913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000710 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.38 or 0.04505815 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00066070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014009 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005296 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008793 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 499,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,626,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

