-$1.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) to post earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.34). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 70.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.27) to ($4.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($2.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million.

GBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.55. The stock had a trading volume of 699,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.38. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $87.54. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.37 per share, for a total transaction of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,884.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $3,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,112,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,461,720.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,577 shares of company stock worth $4,139,803. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,712,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,635,000 after buying an additional 1,156,164 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,998,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,382,000 after purchasing an additional 549,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,064,000 after purchasing an additional 181,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,288,000 after acquiring an additional 24,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply