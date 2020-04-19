1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the March 15th total of 3,616,100 shares. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 687,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several analysts recently commented on FLWS shares. BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $939.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 4th quarter worth about $13,527,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 453,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 449,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 56,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 35,836 shares in the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

