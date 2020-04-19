10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXG. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $651,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 946,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,645,043.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $2,213,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 837,500 shares of company stock worth $49,657,313.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,049,000 after purchasing an additional 385,217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2,863.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 171,516 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 87,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 60,333 shares during the period.

NYSE TXG traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.16. The company had a trading volume of 676,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,857. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $108.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.25 and its 200-day moving average is $68.79.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

