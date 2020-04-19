1SG (1SG) One Day Volume Tops $49.00

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded up 208.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last week, 1SG has traded up 210.5% against the U.S. dollar. 1SG has a total market cap of $4.85 million and $49.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1SG token can now be bought for $2.26 or 0.00031302 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, OEX, Kryptono and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1SG alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00080110 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00424832 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00001054 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013868 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012608 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004481 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001468 BTC.

About 1SG

1SG is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,147,532 tokens. 1SG’s official website is 1.sg. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG. 1SG’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1SG

1SG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, OEX, Kryptono and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1SG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1SG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1SG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1SG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.