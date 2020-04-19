1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,005 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.94% of 1st Source worth $12,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in 1st Source by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 232,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after acquiring an additional 92,277 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in 1st Source by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 536,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 44,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in 1st Source by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after acquiring an additional 27,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in 1st Source by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in 1st Source by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRCE stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. 1st Source Co. has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $53.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $801.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.23.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SRCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

In other 1st Source news, CEO Christopher J. Murphy III bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,764,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

