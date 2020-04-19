$2.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) will announce $2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Home Depot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the lowest is $1.95. Home Depot posted earnings per share of $2.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year earnings of $9.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $10.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $11.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Home Depot.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $9.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.42. 6,647,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,712,224. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The company has a market cap of $214.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Depot (HD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.