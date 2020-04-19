228,116 Shares in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 228,116 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,999,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.45% of Ormat Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $61.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.58.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.34 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 11.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

