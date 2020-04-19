298,173 Shares in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 298,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,656,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.07% of Kaman as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Kaman during the fourth quarter valued at $40,891,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Kaman during the fourth quarter valued at $10,698,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kaman during the fourth quarter valued at $3,594,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Kaman during the fourth quarter valued at $3,350,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kaman by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,842,000 after acquiring an additional 35,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Kaman news, CEO Neal J. Keating acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.23 per share, with a total value of $98,402.50. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KAMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Kaman from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of KAMN opened at $38.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.12. Kaman Co. has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.07.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Kaman had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Kaman Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

