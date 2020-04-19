$31.17 Million in Sales Expected for Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) will post sales of $31.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.30 million and the lowest is $31.03 million. Clipper Realty posted sales of $27.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year sales of $127.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.81 million to $127.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $137.94 million, with estimates ranging from $135.90 million to $139.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clipper Realty.

CLPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Clipper Realty from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 725.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLPR opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.98 million, a PE ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is currently 76.00%.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

