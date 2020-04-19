32,558 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Harbour Investment Management LLC

Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 11,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 72.1% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 64.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.3% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 223,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 36,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 46.9% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 29,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.48.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

