3DCoin (3DC) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, 3DCoin has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. 3DCoin has a market cap of $126,653.84 and $54.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 3DCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000082 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

About 3DCoin

3DC is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,477,814 coins and its circulating supply is 70,188,120 coins. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 3DCoin’s official website is www.3dcoin.io. The official message board for 3DCoin is medium.com/@Districts_io.

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 3DCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

