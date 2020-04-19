612,574 Shares in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 612,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $19,125,000. Norges Bank owned 1.11% of Merit Medical Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1,878.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $82,167.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at $164,441.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 6,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $247,531.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $425,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,969 shares of company stock worth $900,749 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $32.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $61.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

