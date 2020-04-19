$85.84 Million in Sales Expected for Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) will announce sales of $85.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.53 million to $98.15 million. Golub Capital BDC reported sales of $41.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year sales of $331.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.00 million to $373.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $332.18 million, with estimates ranging from $271.77 million to $392.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $78.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.55 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

GBDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 18,500 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $289,895.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 38.1% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 21,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 175,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 66,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,358,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,071,000 after purchasing an additional 177,041 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.50 and a beta of 0.85. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 103.94%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

