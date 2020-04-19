8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EGHT. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.30.

EGHT traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. 1,387,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.91. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.11 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $113,010.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,438 shares in the company, valued at $700,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 786.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 8X8 by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

