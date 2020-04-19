Absolute One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,006.00 (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, Absolute has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Absolute coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Absolute has a market cap of $13,885.17 and approximately $2,006.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Absolute alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.01148067 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00060677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00034041 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00174467 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00200294 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007476 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00047249 BTC.

Absolute Coin Profile

ABS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Absolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Absolute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.