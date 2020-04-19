Abulaba Price Tops $0.0000 (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded 169.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Abulaba token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and BiteBTC. Abulaba has a market cap of $326.77 and approximately $11.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Abulaba has traded 169.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.98 or 0.02759920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00225049 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00056851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00050407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Abulaba

Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 tokens. Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital.

Abulaba Token Trading

Abulaba can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abulaba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

