Abyss Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $209,348.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Indodax, Ethfinex and DDEX. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $209,348.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00054282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.14 or 0.04475302 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00066327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013955 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005316 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008769 BTC.

About Abyss Token

ABYSS is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG, CoinPlace, HitBTC, BitForex, CoinBene, Ethfinex, YoBit, Kyber Network, Indodax, IDEX, Sistemkoin, DDEX, Bilaxy, CoinExchange and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

