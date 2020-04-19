Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,588 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.47% of Acadia Healthcare worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,769,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,779,000 after purchasing an additional 745,086 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,215,000 after purchasing an additional 646,153 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,287,000 after purchasing an additional 624,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,313,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 672.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after purchasing an additional 372,506 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.39. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $780.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

