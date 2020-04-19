Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 142.2% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $1,753,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 36.5% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.3% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 28,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACN traded up $7.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,759,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,941. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.61 and its 200 day moving average is $192.40. Accenture has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

