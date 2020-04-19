Achain Price Down 1.4% This Week (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and $1.13 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitinka, HitBTC, OKEx and CoinEgg. During the last week, Achain has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.78 or 0.02765917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00226467 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00051196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain’s launch date was June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,294,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Indodax, OOOBTC, Huobi, Coinnest, Bitbns, Kucoin, HitBTC, OKEx, Cobinhood, CoinEgg, Sistemkoin and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

