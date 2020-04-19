Actinium (ACM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $200.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. Actinium has a market capitalization of $217,776.42 and approximately $200.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00067358 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 19,985,200 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto.

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

