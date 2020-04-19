Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.86.

AYI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $101.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $86.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.17. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $147.44.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $842.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 22,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 894.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

