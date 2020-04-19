Adelphoi (ADL) Reaches Market Cap of $168,837.91

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Adelphoi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. Adelphoi has a market cap of $168,837.91 and approximately $211.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Adelphoi has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $199.38 or 0.02760540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00225672 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi was first traded on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

