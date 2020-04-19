AdEx Price Reaches $0.0623 on Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One AdEx token can now be purchased for $0.0623 or 0.00000863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bittrex. AdEx has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $445,337.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.16 or 0.02758292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00225500 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx’s genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, Liqui, Binance, Upbit, Huobi and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.