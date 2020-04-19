Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $342.83.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th.

ADBE traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $344.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,325,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,247. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $165.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,671 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

