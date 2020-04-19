Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,470 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,412,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,648,000 after buying an additional 247,594 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 829.2% in the third quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 216,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 193,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 216,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD opened at $56.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $59.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,245,788 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.64 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Summit Redstone upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

