Aeon (AEON) Trading Up 126.1% Over Last Week

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Aeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00006311 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex. In the last week, Aeon has traded 126.1% higher against the dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $7.20 million and approximately $31,297.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00805691 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005569 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

