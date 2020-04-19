Aeron (ARN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.03 Million

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Aeron token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Kuna and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $625,360.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeron alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.02 or 0.02742973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00226195 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00057477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron launched on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kuna, Radar Relay, Tidex, Coinrail, Binance, IDAX, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Kucoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

