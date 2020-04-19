Aeternity Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Aeternity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Radar Relay, HADAX and Zebpay. Aeternity has a market cap of $31.33 million and approximately $6.91 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000883 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 242.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 58.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 353,536,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,716,048 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ZB.COM, Kyber Network, HitBTC, OTCBTC, CoinBene, Mercatox, Crex24, Liqui, Bithumb, LATOKEN, Zebpay, Binance, Tokenomy, IDAX, Radar Relay, BigONE, OOOBTC, OKEx, Koinex, BitMart, DragonEX, FCoin and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

