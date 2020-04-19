Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.30.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.39. 922,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 348.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.58) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,100 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $356,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $59,688,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,844,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,975,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,533,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,237,000 after purchasing an additional 238,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,044,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,857,000 after purchasing an additional 200,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

