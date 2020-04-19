Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Odeon Capital Group

Investment analysts at Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) in a report issued on Sunday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Odeon Capital Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

ADC opened at $62.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.82. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.31.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Jerome R. Rossi bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.72 per share, with a total value of $121,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,263.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon Leopold bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,521.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,600 shares of company stock worth $227,970 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth $213,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 232,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 31.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth about $24,303,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

