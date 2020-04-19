AidCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $335,832.72 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $335,832.72 and $171.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AidCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex, Upbit and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.14 or 0.02738488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00224382 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00057264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00050837 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin launched on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

