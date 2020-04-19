Aigang (AIX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Aigang token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Bancor Network. Aigang has a total market cap of $3,221.56 and approximately $21.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aigang has traded down 41% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00054164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000710 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.82 or 0.04497005 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00066347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013935 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005323 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008731 BTC.

Aigang (CRYPTO:AIX) is a token. It was first traded on July 2nd, 2017. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network. Aigang’s official website is aigang.network. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork.

Aigang can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

