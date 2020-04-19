Aion (AION) Price Down 1.7% This Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $26.37 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Aion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0643 or 0.00000895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, DragonEX, BitForex and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.98 or 0.02772040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00225362 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00057069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00050570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Aion

Aion launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 410,411,905 tokens. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is aion.network.

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Radar Relay, IDEX, BitForex, Koinex, Bancor Network, DragonEX, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Liqui, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

