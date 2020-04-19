Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 3.00

Media stories about Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) have been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Air Canada earned a news impact score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Air Canada’s ranking:

Get Air Canada alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACDVF. National Bank Financial lowered Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

ACDVF opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.20.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter. Air Canada had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.43%.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.