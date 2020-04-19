Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,700 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 192,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akerna stock. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Akerna worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Akerna stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. 46,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,221. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04. Akerna has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $72.65.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

