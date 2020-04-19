Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Given $110.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $110.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alamo Group an industry rank of 233 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have commented on ALG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $90.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.40. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $70.99 and a 1 year high of $132.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.29). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $300.19 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,755,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 646.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,189,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,079,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 78,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 28,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

