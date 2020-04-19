Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,489,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,165,911,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 398.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,390,000 after acquiring an additional 665,427 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,204,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,605,000 after acquiring an additional 664,590 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,481,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

