Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Short Interest Update

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 646,800 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the March 15th total of 771,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Get Albany International alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,519,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,347,000 after acquiring an additional 89,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,836,000 after acquiring an additional 21,032 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,033,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,479,000 after acquiring an additional 164,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,468,000 after acquiring an additional 26,807 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.65. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $257.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.28 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 12.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albany International will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.