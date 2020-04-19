Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Raised to $255.00 at KeyCorp

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.72% from the company’s current price.

BABA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TH Capital upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.50. 13,552,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,228,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.10. The company has a market capitalization of $541.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 104,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,320,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 29,551.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 385,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,966,000 after acquiring an additional 384,171 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 30,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.