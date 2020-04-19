Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

ATI stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. 3,729,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,121. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $961.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.73 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,094,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,433,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,574,000 after purchasing an additional 703,492 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 962,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 434,575 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,667,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,459,000 after acquiring an additional 336,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 243,550 shares in the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

