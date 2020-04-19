Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to Underweight

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ADS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.32. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $166.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Jensen acquired 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $182,656.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 748,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,622,662.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura Santillan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,270.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,355 shares of company stock valued at $302,483. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.