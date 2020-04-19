Allied Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,175 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.5% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average of $61.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.