Allred Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,841 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.7% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 46.9% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 29,175 shares during the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% in the first quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 235,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.48.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

