AllSafe (ASAFE) Reaches One Day Volume of $330.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000428 BTC on major exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $281,807.73 and $330.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000287 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

