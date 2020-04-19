Alpha Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $99,325.30 (A)

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 59.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Alpha Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), EtherFlyer and CoinLim. During the last week, Alpha Token has traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Token has a total market cap of $99,325.30 and $2,857.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.08 or 0.02760430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00225604 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050968 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Alpha Token

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,734,757 tokens. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpha Token’s official message board is t.me/alpha_token.

Alpha Token Token Trading

Alpha Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and CoinLim. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

