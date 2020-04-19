Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,578.61.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nomura upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,832,921 shares of company stock valued at $120,023,345 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $333,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $19.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,283.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,059. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $868.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,202.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,315.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 48.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

