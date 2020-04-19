Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Raised by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,479.48.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,279.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,198.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,313.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.