Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 5.2% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $292,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after acquiring an additional 325,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,345.20.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,375.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,461.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,198.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,932.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1,867.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

